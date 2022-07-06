Nigeria: About 300 Prisoners Declared Missing As Security Operatives Expand Search

6 July 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Samson Adenekan

Suspected terrorists attacked the Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja at about 10pm on Tuesday.

About 300 inmates have been declared missing by the Nigeria government after an attack on Kuje Custodial Centre on Tuesday despite an early warning.

The attack, according to eyewitnesses, started around 10 p.m. and lasted for over an hour before the security operatives repelled the terrorists who accessed the venue using explosives.

"The inmates here are 994. We understand they are Boko Haram terrorists and came specifically for their conspirators. Many of them are returned, some were retrieved from the bushes they were hiding. We have retrieved about 300 out of about 600 that got out of the jail," the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Interior, Shuaibu Belgore, told journalists on Wednesday.

Kuje Custodial Centre is located in the Kuje Area Council of Abuja.

