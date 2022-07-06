Nigeria: Correctional Service Confirms Attack On Kuje Facility

"I wish to confirm that about 20hrs, some yet to be identified gunmen attacked the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje in the Federal Capital Territory."

The Nigeria Correctional Service have confirmed that there was an attack on the Medium Security Custodial, Kuje on Tuesday night.

The Spokesperson of the agency, Abubakar Umar, confirmed the incident in a statement obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

The attack comes few hours after the State Security Service (SSS) alerted the authorities of an impending attack on Kuje prison.

While stating that the attack was repelled, the official did not give specific details as to how many prisoners escaped and officers affected.

"However, men of the Armed Squad of the Nigerian Correctional Service and other security agencies attached to the Custodial centre have responded and calm has been restored to the facility and the situation is under control," he said.

He said more details will be available soon.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the custodial center came under attack late Tuesday night apparently to free jailed criminals.

Dangerous criminals, including apprehended Boko Haram terrorists, are held in the prison, which also houses high profile public officers standing trial or already convicted.

Serial attacks

The attack on Kuje Prison is the latest of the series of attacks on correctional facilities in Nigeria.

The attack comes less than a year after arsonists invaded the Jos prison and freed many inmates.

At least five prisons have been attacked in the last 18 months across Nigeria. They are those of Jos, Oyo, Kabba, and Owerri.

The Kuje Area Council where the incident took place has been the hotbed of crime and criminalities in the FCT.

There have been abductions in the area believed to be carried out by terrorists, often called bandits, operating in the North-west and parts of the North-central, including the federal capital.