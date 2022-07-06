Zimbabwe: Two More Nights in Jail for Sikhala and Sithole As Bail Hearing Delayed

OPPOSITION lawmakers Job Sikhala and Godfrey Karakadzai Sithole will spend two more nights in jail after their bail appeal was delayed Tuesday at the State's instance.

Prosecutors asked for a postponement stating that they were yet to file their response to the application.

The appeal will now be heard this Thursday.

The first attempt to have the appeal heard last week hit a snag after the presiding judge Munamato Mutevedzi demanded a transcribed record of proceedings from the magistrate's court.

The judge struck the matter off the roll before the two filed a fresh application.

Sikhala and Sithole were arrested on June 14 on allegations of inciting public violence during the memorial service for the slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

Ali was reportedly murdered in cold blood and her dismembered body was found dumped in a disused well 18 days after her disappearance.

A Zanu PF activist Pius Jamba has since been arrested over the murder.