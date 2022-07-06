Nigeria: Buhari Swears in Seven New Ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in seven new ministers on Wednesday.

The announcement was made on Arise TV morning show today.

The ministers sworn-in today will replace former ministers who resigned to partake in the last presidential primary election.

Recall that the Senate confirmed, last week, seven ministerial nominees forwarded by the president.

Those confirmed by the lawmakers are Henry Ikechukwu - Abia State; Umana Umana - Akwa Ibom State; Ekumankama Nkama- Ebonyi State and Goodluck Opiah - Imo State.

Others are Umar El-Yakub - Kano State; Ademola Adegoroye - Ondo State; and Odum Udi - Rivers State.

