Rwandans in India Celebrate Kwibohora28

Rwanda's High commission in India celebrated the 28th Anniversary of Rwanda's Liberation Day on Monday, July 4, at the Lalit Hotel in New Delhi.

During the event, Jacqueline Mukangira, Rwanda's High Commissioner to India, highlighted that celebration for Rwanda's liberation marks the end of a poor and dictatorial regime.

"Rwanda Liberation Day is observed because it marks the end of a period under a tyrannical government, and the beginning of freedom from oppression. It represents the end of a dictatorship and the start of democracy," she said.

She also honoured those who sacrificed to deliver the country from the 'poor' regime.

Rwandans and friends of Rwanda in India follow the proceedings of the 28th Anniversary of Rwanda's Liberation Day in New Delhi on Monday, July 4.

"Rwanda remembers and honours its sons and daughters who gave their ultimate sacrifice while fighting the sectarian regime that had perpetuated, for decades, the divide and rule colonial subjugation."

"Under the brave command of Rwanda's current President, H.E Paul Kagame, those freedom fighters, gone or alive, demonstrated the highest values of humanity while fighting the forces committing Genocide and at the same time saving the lives of those who were being hunted and hacked to death by the unrepentant criminal gang regime," Mukangira added.

She went on to elaborate how Rwanda is on a 'real' path of liberation, with achievements in good governance, observance of human rights, inclusive and reconciliatory political dispensation and socio-economic progress that is citizen-centric.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

India's Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, addresses the event.

Addressing attendees, the Chief Guest, India's Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, said Rwanda's Liberation day calls for celebrations for humanity.

"We believe that we are all one big family. Every time India provided any kind of assistance to Rwanda, there was no motive behind it. It is a true friendship," Lekhi said.

Alem Tsehaye Woldemariam, Eritrea's Ambassador of State to India, said that Rwanda's dark past was marked by Genocide decades ago, but there is tremendous progress the country has made during the last 28 years after liberation.

Liberation Day celebrations in New Delhi were also marked by Rwanda's traditional songs, promotional videos of Rwanda's investment and tourism environment and a mixed India- Rwanda cultural troupe- made of Indian dancers from Haryana State, and Rwandan students' cultural dancers from Maharishi Markandeshwar School.