Rwanda: Kagame Meets Tshisekedi, Lourenço Over DR Congo Crisis

President Paul Kagame is in Angola where he is meeting his counterparts, President João Lourenço of Angola and DR Congo's Felix Tshisekedi, sources have confirmed.

There were no details on what they were to discuss, but it is expected that the Presidents will centre their conversation on issues related to DR Congo tensions.

During his televised interview aired on Monday, July 4, President Kagame spoke at length about issues in the DR Congo, including DR Congo's allegations that Rwanda supports M23 rebels and expressed his support to the East African Community Force that would be deployed in DRC to fight all armed groups.

President Kagame insisted that concerns of Kinyarwanda-speaking Congolese and those of M23 rebels can only be solved if they are addressed from the roots.

Increasing tension between the DR Congo army (FARDC) and M23 rebels continue to escalate. Rwanda has accused the DR Congo government of embedding the genocidal force FDLR into its army, arm it and provide it with support.

Also the FARDC and FDLR has shelled on the Rwandan territory thrice and abducted two Rwandan soldiers patrolling the border.

DR Congo's response has been accusations that Rwanda is supporting the M23, although Rwanda insists that they don't support the rebels and that the existence of M23 is purely an internal making of the DR Congo government.

In May, the Chairperson of the Africa Union, Senegal President Macky Sall, held a phone conversation with President Kagame and Tshisekedi aimed at resolving the current impasse.

It is from that phone call that Sall encouraged the Chairperson of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), President Lourenço, to continue with mediation efforts between the two countries.