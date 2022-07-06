South Africa: Minister Naledi Pandor Attends G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Bali, Indonesia

press release

Minister Pandor attends G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Bali, Indonesia

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, arrives in Bali, Indonesia, today to attend a two-day G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting (G20 FMM), scheduled to take place from 07-08 July 2022.

To be held under the theme: "Recover Together, Recover Stronger", the G20 Foreign Minister's Meeting, will discuss current geopolitical tensions across the world, their humanitarian as well as socio-economic impacts and the role and contribution of the G20 in strengthening multilateralism.

On the margins of the G20 meeting, Minister Pandor will have bilateral discussions with some of her counterparts to discuss issues of multilateral cooperation and mutual interests.

Minister Pandor's visit to Bali follows her successful visit to Singapore on 05-06 July 2022 at the invitation of Honourable Vivian Balakrishnan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Singapore.

While in Singapore, Minister Pandor also visited various government and business entities such as the National Research Foundation (NRF) and the Singapore Institute of Technical Education (ITE), to strengthen cooperation and explore further development exchanges between South Africa and Singapore.