Tanzania: Call to Brand Zanzibar As an Organic Island

6 July 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Organic farmers and entrepreneurs have called on the government to brand Zanzibar as an organic Island so as to expand its trade globally and attract more tourists.

This was among recommendations at the end of the 'annual public-private dialogue on protecting MSMEs and other tourism related issues, enhancing local content in tourism value chain' organised by the Zanzibar National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) here.

"The demand for organic products in the world has been growing. This is an opportunity for Zanzibar farmers, we only need political will and government's commitment," said one organic farmer, Dr Mwatima Juma.

Other recommendations that are geared towards helping infant MSMEs moved forward include establishing affirmative action to support MSMEs, which in the tourism value chain and to review and improve the incubation policies, guidelines and strategies for the MSMEs in Zanzibar especially in the creative industry.

The list of recommendations includes, speeding up the service contract process started by Zanzibar Commission for Tourism (ZCT) between local producers and consumers and creation of the local content regulations that will protect the local businesses in Zanzibar.

Participants also proposed to the government to collaborate with the private sector on the establishment of the Digital Service Act to back the ongoing digitalization.

The Zanzibar National Chambers of Commerce (ZNCC) Chairman Mr Ali Amour and its executive directors Mr Hamad Omar Hamad promised to forward the recommendations to the government for consideration to pave the way for the development of the infant SMEs.

