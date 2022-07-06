South Africa: SA Reports 384 New Covid-19 Cases On Tuesday

South Africa detected 384 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed infections to 3 995 784 since the outbreak.

The majority of new cases were identified in Gauteng after 152 people tested positive for Coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The province is followed by 65 cases in the Western Cape, 64 in KwaZulu-Natal, 34 in the Eastern Cape and 20 in Free State, while the rest of the provinces logged less than 20 infections.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), this increase represents a 3.7% positivity rate.

In addition, the number of death now stands at 101 847 after 32 additional fatalities, of which two occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours.

The information is based on the 25 776 312 tests conducted in both public and private sectors.

"There has been an increase of 23 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours," the NICD reported, adding that the seven-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

Meanwhile, globally, there have been 547 901 157 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6 339 899 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.