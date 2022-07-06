Somalia: Hashi Omar Killed in a Bomb Blast in Mogadishu

A car bomb exploded in Mogadishu's Dharkenley district, killing Hashi Omar, a Somali national who had been detained by the Italian government for 18 years, but who was released in 2016 and given $ 5 million compensation.

Omar Hashi was accused by the Italian government of being behind the assassination of journalist Llaria Alpi in Mogadishu on March 20, 1994, but was later acquitted.

Witnesses said that Hashi was seriously injured in the blast and died at one of the hospitals in Mogadishu where he was being treated.

Somali police officers went to the scene of the blast and no arrests have been made.

Somali security forces and the Dharkenley district administration have not yet commented on the blast and it comes at a time when car bombs have decreased in Mogadishu in recent months.

Hashi Omar was released by the Italian government in 2016 after being acquitted of killing an Italian journalist working for RAI Television and a cameraman who had come to Mogadishu to investigate the allegations.