Kenya Tourism Board in Campaign to Woo Indian Travellers

Nairobi — The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has commenced a joint promotional campaign with leading Indian travel agents targeting potential Indian travelers.

The partnership with FCM Travel Solutions India, Pvt Ltd and Yatra will aim to support tourism recovery in Kenya through building visitor confidence for Indian travelers to Kenya.

The month-long campaign is targeted at populated PAN India cities which include Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat and Bangalore among others where most tourists come from.

Commenting about the campaign, KTB CEO Betty Radier said: "with the full resumption of commercial flights between the two countries, we are exploring avenues of collaborations with key partners in travel to ensure that Magical Kenya is in the radar of potential visitors. This campaign will ensure that we showcase the destination to millions of Indians who are looking for authentic experiences and adventures".

Radier added that partnership with operators was crucial because they have direct contact with travelers and hence can influence decisions.

"With over a billion people, India remains a key market that in the near future could move from an emerging to a key source market. We, therefore, need to harness this potential to pull more Indian visitors into Kenya, we shall work with more providers and agents to actualize this," she said.

Through the partnership, over 300 passenger conversions to Kenya are expected through specialized packages and promotional tactics such as out-of-house marketing, push notifications, GDN and social media marketing.

Two years after the COVID-19 outbreak pushed India to impose one of the strictest lockdowns in the world, the country has seen an end to all virus-related containment measures.

Even though COVID-19 is still a threat across the world, India has decided to open all economic activities similar to the pre-COVID times.

In 2019, prior to the pandemic, Kenya received 122,649 travelers from India with the destination already receiving a 55 percent improvement in numbers compared to last year during this period.

Statistics currently show that Kenya will receive about 80,000 travelers from India by the close of 2022 which will be a major coup.