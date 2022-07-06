Namibia: Angola, Namibia to Open New Border Posts This Year

Lubango — The Republics of Angola and Namibia plan to open, later this year, new official border posts at their common border, with a view to increasing trade and consolidating solidarity ties.

The new posts may be opened in the provinces of Cunene, Namibe and Cuando-Cubango (Angola) and Ruacaná, Oshikango and Rundu (Namibia), according to the Director for Institutional Communication and Press of the Angolan Migration and Foreigners Service (SME), Simão Milagres.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday in Lubango, during the opening of the 2nd bilateral meeting between the SME and the Directorate for Migration Control and Citizenship of the Republic of Namibia (DCMCN), Mr. Milagres stressed that the intention was a result of the existing cooperation between the two countries in the context of migration.

He said there were population clusters on both sides that needed to make their lives easier and find a common understanding, based on Articles 2 and 3 of the current protocol on visa facilitation and exemption between Angola and Namibia.

He said that some time ago there was no longer the need to request a visa for travel in the two countries, with the presentation of the citizen card to facilitate the movement of resident populations along the border route.

"In Angola's case, there was a need to issue a border resident card, but with the appearance of the single municipal card, this document is easier to use and gives access to issue a travel pass for residents along the border," he said.

In her turn, the deputy provincial governor of Huila for the Political, Social and Economic sector, Maria João Chipalavela, noted that dignity and solidarity between Angola and Namibia are unquestionable values due to the historical ties that unite the two countries.

The Republics of Angola and Namibia share a border of 1,367 kilometres between land and sea.