Tanzania: UN Hails Tanzania for Speedy Covid-19 Vaccination

The United Nations (UN) has commended Tanzania's efforts in increasing the uptake of Covid-19 vaccines.

Taking the stance during a meeting with the Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango at the State House in Dar es Salaam, on Tuesday Assistant Secretary-General and the Global Lead Coordinator for Covid-19 Vaccine Delivery Partnership, Mr Ted Chaiban, further said: "Although Tanzania has not reached the international target of administering the vaccine to 70 per cent of its population, the country has been able to increase the vaccination rate from 6.3 per cent by the end of 2021 to 12.4 per cent at present.

"Tanzania was late in launching the vaccination, but we commend it for being able to take steps, which have increased the number of people taking the jab through the outreach programmes and health facilities.

"Tanzania now needs to keep the momentum and accelerate the vaccination; especially by ensuring that groups such as the elderly and people with chronic illnesses are given priority and to ensure that all are vaccinated."

Mr Chaiban is in Tanzania for an official visit to meet government officials and key partners to support the acceleration of the Covid-19 vaccination.

Apart from meeting Dr Mpango and Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Liberata Mulamula, Mr Chaiban also visited Makangarawe Dispensary in Temeke district in the city.

In response, Dr Mpango assured Mr Chaiban of the government's readiness to work with the international community in tackling Covid-19 pandemic, saying: "We are providing jabs to all groups of people who are at risk of contracting the virus.

"Among the efforts to deal with the pandemic is continuous improvement of our health systems through several interventions including capacity building for medical personnel to tackle the disease.

"Other efforts include improvements of emergency services as well as construction and rehabilitation of health facilities to enhance the provision of basic health services."

At Makangarawe Dispensary, Mr Chaiban had the opportunity to meet various health care service providers and community health care workers, who provide outreach services in the community.

"I'm happy to meet people that are at the forefront of the vaccination campaign. They dedicate their time educating others on the importance of the immunization and giving them the vaccine," he said.

Equally, Mr Chaiban emphasized on the efforts of rolling out the campaign that it should directly involve district and regional authorities in order to achieve the national vaccination target.

He added: "There is also a need to create public awareness for employees in sectors such as education and tourism to promote vaccination campaign in their midst."

Elaborating, the UN official said challenges brought by Covid-19 pandemic should provide a lesson to developing countries on how to strategize and invest heavily in basic healthcare, especially by ensuring that their locally made drugs address outbreak of diseases.