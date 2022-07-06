Morocco: Women's Afcon (2nd Day/Gr. A) - Morocco Qualifies for Quarterfinals

6 July 2022
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The Moroccan women's soccer team has qualified for the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations (Morocco-2022) after beating its Ugandan counterpart with a score of 3 goals to 1 (half-time 1-1), on Tuesday evening at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat, as part of the second day (group A).

Rosella Ayane opened the score for Morocco on a penalty in the 14th minute, before Nesryne El Chad extended the lead in the 68th minute. National team captain Ghizlane Chebbak sealed the match (84th, on a penalty).

Sumaya Komuntale reduced the gap for the Ugandans in the 32nd minute.

