Sudan: Al-Burhan Issues Republican Decree Relieving TSC Civilian Members

6 July 2022
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council(TSC), Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has issued a republican decree relieving the following civilian members of the TSC:-

Rajaa Nicola Issa Abdul-Masih, Yusuf Gad Karim Mohamed Ali,Dr Salma Abdul-Gabbar Al-Mubarak, Dr Abdul-Bagi Abdul-Gadir Al-Zubair and Abul-Gasim Mohamed Burtom.

It is to be noted the TSC President held meeting with the five members and thanked them for responding to the call of the country and working with perseverance and diligence to serve the citizens

He hoped that they would continue endeavors in the various areas of public work, lauding the huge effort they made for sake of achieving the Sudanese people's aspirations in freedom , peace and justice.

