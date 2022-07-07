Kenya: Odinga Most Preferred Presidential Candidate at 49%, Infotrak Poll Shows

Nairobi — A recent survey in Nairobi has placed Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga’s popularity at 49 percent ahead of his closest rival Deputy President William Ruto.

According to the study by Infotrak Research Firm, Ruto’s popularity rating was 30 percent.

Out of the 1,024 respondents that were interviewed 5 percent of them said they would vote for Roots Party candidate George Wajackoyah while 0.3 would choose David Mwaure of the Agano Party.

15 percent refused to answer.

The survey further showed that Orange Democratic Movement Party (ODM) was most popular at 51 percent while United Democratic Alliance Party followed at 31 percent.

The ruling Jubilee Party came a distant 3rd at 8 percent while Wajackoya’s Roots Party trailed at 1 percent.

On the governor’s race, Senator Johnson Sakaja is the post popular Nairobi Gubernatorial Candidate at 39 percent.

The UDA candidate is followed by Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Contender Polycarp Igathe at 33 percent.

“All the respondents answered and said they would vote for Sakaja at 39 percent if elections were held on that day, 33 percent said they would elect Igathe and there were those who preferred not to disclose at 4 percent and the undecided at 24 percent,” the firm stated.

The survey showed that Independent aspirant Agnes Kagure was trailing at 0.4 percent.

Edwin Sifuna of the ODM Party and Azimio Coalition maintained the senatorial lead at 44 percent followed by Margaret Wanjiru of the UDA at 12 percent.