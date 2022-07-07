Tanzania: Mpwapwa Groundnut Growers Approve Tari Improved Seeds

GROUNDNUT growers in Mpwapwa District, Dodoma Region have expressed happiness on Mangaka 2009 improved seeds variety developed by Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute-Naliendele (TARI Naliendele) to improve productivity.

Speaking to journalists in the area, the farmers said the variety has high yield potential, drought and disease resilient, as well as early maturity compared to old varieties they rely on.

Mangaka 2009 seed variety is among the 11 new improved groundnuts developed and released by TARI Naliendele.

The new varieties are high-yielding, drought tolerant, rosette-tolerant with market preferred traits.

"Mangaka is one of the best for increasing groundnut production in our area, it has proved to be high yielding in our environment, it has better seed quality with market preferred features," said Prisca Msigala a groundnut grower in Massa Ward, Mpwapwa District.

Ward Agricultural Officer, Hussein Bakari said in 2021, TARI Naliendele provided groundnut farmers in Mpwapwa with four improved groundnut varieties namely Mangaka 2009, Naliendele 2009, Nachi 2015 and unknown one for field demonstration in their area and most farmers preferred Mangaka variety as suitable for their environment.

"After field demonstration, most farmers pointed Mangaka 2009 as the most important variety for increasing groundnut production and they are now calling for sustainable access of seed of improved the variety to help them increase crop production in their areas," he said..

A Research Scientist and National Coordinator of the Groundnut Research Progamme Dr Happy Daudi said the 11 new improved varieties are essential for sustained increase in crop yield against climate change uncertainties.

She named the new improved varieties included Naliendele 2009, Mangaka 2009, Nachi 2015, Narinut 2015, Mtwaranut 2016, Tanzanut 2016, Mnanje 2009, Nachingwea 2009, Masasi 2009, Kuchele 2015 and Naliendele 2016.

Commenting on Mangaka 2009 variety, Dr Happy said seed variety takes 90 to 100 days with an average yield ranging between one to two tonnes per hectare.

The seed is more resistant to drought compared to old varieties that were commonly used by farmers in the area.

Meanwhile, farmers in Mpwapwa have asked the research institute to conduct training that would create awareness on improved varieties among farmers as well as providing sustainable access to the required seed varieties.

On the other hand, Dr Happy said that TARI Naliendele conducted training to agricultural extension officers in Mpwapwa district on improved varieties to enable them (extension officer) to create awareness to farmers.

She said TARI Naliendele also provides training to groups of farmers, asking farmers in Mpwapwa district to organize themselves in groups towards creating easy access of training on improved varieties.