Tanzania: CJ to Address Challenges Facing Isles Lawyers

THE Chief Justice of Tanzania, Prof Ibrahim Juma, has promised to address the challenge that is hindering Zanzibar lawyers from working in mainland Tanzania after graduating from Law School of Zanzibar.

He made the promise on Tuesday at a meeting with members of Governing Council Law School of Zanzibar who paid him a courtesy call at his office in Dar es Salaam.

The pledge by the Chief Justice follows a petition by the Chairman of the Council, Mr Mbarouk Mbarouk, who is also a retired Justice of the Court of Appeal of Tanzania to see how to assist them in the matter which is frequently been asked by students and various legal stakeholders.

Justice Mbarouk pointed out that the students and stakeholders were asking them how the school would consult with the leadership of the Judiciary of Tanzania to see how to enable students graduating from Zanzibar Law School to work in mainland Tanzania.

"Currently there is a legal requirement that a lawyer from outside mainland Tanzania must have worked for five years before being allowed to work in mainland Tanzania.

This condition is discouraging students who are in school and who hope to join in the coming years," said Justice Mbarouk.

Responding, Prof Juma said that the issue of Zanzibar lawyers coming to mainland Tanzania to work is not a bad thing as that is one way to build their capacity as they could face various legal challenges that could make them better.

"All your requests especially this one in relation to a requirement for Advocates from Zanzibar to be allowed to work in mainland Tanzania, I think (this) is not a bad thing, if we allow advocates from outside Tanzania to work easily why should we ban those from Zanzibar," the Chief Justice questioned.

In addition, Prof Juma appealed to the school's leadership to build the capacity of students by providing them additional training outside of their legal profession including business studies especially in the blue economy.

According to him, such initiative would enable students when they are unemployed to have something to do.

He also advised on provision of education on science and technology, possibly seeking skills outside the country, considering the current employment situation is alarming.

"Capacity building will give them a competitive edge in job creation, considering that Zanzibar is now in a blue economy, so it is better to see how they can work in areas of investment and trade, as building resilience in the area will enable even Advocates from Mainland to learn from Zanzibar, "he said.

Initially, explaining the brief history of the Law School of Zanzibar, Justice Mbarouk said that the school officially started functioning in 2021 after the appointment of the Head of School and the Council.

This came through enactment of Act No. 13 of 2019 following the former President of Zanzibar, Dr Ali Mohamed Shein to form a Committee of Experts who conducted preliminary research on the creation of the Law School of Zanzibar.

He listed some of the school's main functions as training lawyers to be Advocates, providing continuing education in the legal profession, training paralegals, providing continuing education in the legal profession, training paralegals, providing legal training for legal sector needs, conducting research and counseling guiding and distributing publications to raise awareness of the law.

The Council's Chairman noted that the School has successfully developed a five-year Curriculum and Action Plan through financial support from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

He said that the school has already been included in the Government budget for 2022/23 so they have prepared the principles of professionalism and discipline and institutional structure and service.

Other members who accompanied the Chairman of the Council to the Chief Justice were the Vice Chairman of the Council and a Judge of the Zanzibar High Court, Mr Ibrahim Mzee Ibrahim and Senior Lecturer who is also a Judge of the Zanzibar High Court, Mr Mshibe Ali Bakari.

The rest were Principal of the School, Dr Ali Uki, Deputy Principal (Administration), Mr Khamis Mwalim, Deputy Principal (Academic), Mr Msemo Mavare and members of the Council, Prof. Mohammed Makame Haji, Hanifa Ramadhani Said and Slim Abdallah Said, the President of Zanzibar Bar Association.