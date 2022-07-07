Tanzania to Reap More From IDA Summit

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan is in Senegal to attend a high level meeting on implementation of the International Development Program (IDA20) that will enable the country to continue marketing different opportunities available in Tanzania, analysts have said.

Airing optimistic views, they said the Head of State, apart from representing the country in the meeting, she will also make better use of the forum to attract investment and boost Tanzania's international business under the win-win arrangement.

Their comments came on Wednesday after President Samia flew to Dakar, Senegal to attend the IDA20 summit that will be hosted by the President of Senegal Macky Sall and the World Bank (WB) Group.

The meeting that is set for Thursday, brings together African leaders to oversee implementation of an ambitious 20th replenishment of the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA20) after a similar one held in Abidjan, Ivory Coast in July last year.

According to the statement shared by the World Bank, the summit will focus on five priority areas such as Economic transformation, Agriculture, Livestock, and Food Security; Human capital; Digital and technological innovations; and Energy transition.

Speaking to the Daily News, an economist and lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), Prof Humphrey Moshi said the meeting was crucial for Tanzania to join forces with other African countries in pushing forward the development agenda in the continent.

"Her participation in the summits is a great opportunity for Tanzania to continue penetrating the national development agenda, especially on securing soft loans and grants from international organizations," he said.

Prof Moshi also spoke on the importance of teaming up on pushing agenda that are of interest for the whole continent.

He said the resolutions from the summit would help African countries to make a step ahead on recovering the economies that were hit hard by multiple global crises including climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic, growing levels of food insecurity, and more recently the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"Through this summit, African leaders are able to discuss and see what they should stand for, on the tables of discussion with donors and development partners for effective delivery of the expected goals," he added.

His views were seconded by the current affairs analyst, Rachel Yusuph, who is also a lecturer at the Tumaini University Dar es Salaam College (Tudarco), adding that the forum will present the President to meet more high profile people and development partners, who will support Tanzania for national prosperity.

"This is an exposure for her and a nice opportunity for the country to expand a network of development partners as well as marketing opportunities available in the country.

She will also expose government's plans and priorities," she noted.

The cycle for the twentieth replenishment of the International IDA20 started on July 1, this year and expected to end on June 30, 2025.

"Moreover, the summit will further position the World Bank, and specifically IDA, at the heart of the region's efforts to respond and recover from multiple crises.

The program will support a resilient recovery from these crises, and help the continent to continue with its economic transformation," read part of the WB statement.

IDA is one of the largest sources of funding for fighting extreme poverty in the world's lowest income countries.

Africa is IDA's biggest beneficiary with 39 countries and has made significant headway in improving development indicators during six decades of partnership with the World Bank.