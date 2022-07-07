Somalia: President Meets With His Turkish Counterpart in Ankara

6 July 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was warmly received by his host Erdogan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara in an official ceremony.

The two Presidents will lead high-level bilateral discussions on regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to Villa Somalia.

"We strive to increase our cooperation with all our brothers in Africa on the basis of win-win and equal partnership," President Erdogan said.

As Turkey, we will continue to contribute to the stability and security of Somalia and its fight against terrorism and to develop and maintain our relations with Africa, he added.

