Gambia: Dramatic Increase in Fuel Prices Threatening a Dramatic Increase in Fares

6 July 2022
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Fuel prices increased several times since January 2022. The latest crises are as follows:

The price of petrol increased from D69.52 to D78.76 and diesel from D64.78to D73.78.

Foroyaa has interviewed drivers and they are just waiting for the union to negotiate with the government with a view to increasing fares. This would ultimately put pressure on employees of the private sector. Eventually prices would increase as businesses charge for cost of transportation and fuel. Ultimately an inflationary spiral may be sparked that could increase poverty.

Foroyaa will continue to monitor the situation which requires working on a thin line of preventing impasse and avoiding hardship.

