Mozambique: Covid-19 - 91 New Cases, No Deaths, No Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday reported a further 91 new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

According to a Tuesday press release from the Ministry of Health, 46 of the new cases were men and 45 were women. 87 were Mozambican citizens and four were foreigners (in line with standard practice, their nationalities were not disclosed). 13 were children under the age of 15, including an infant under one year of age. The oldest of the new cases was 83 years old.

35 of the new cases were from Inhambane and 15 from Gaza. There were also eight cases from Maputo city, eight from Cabo Delgado, seven from Sofala, six from Maputo province, five from Zambezia, four from Nampula, and three from Tete. Only Manica and Niassa reported no new cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,351,984 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 858 of them in the previous 24 hours. 767 of these tests yielded negative results, and the 91 who tested positive raised the total number of positive cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 228,317.

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested found to be carrying the virus) fell from 11.81 per cent on Monday to 10.61 per cent on Tuesday.

Four Covid-19 patients, all in Maputo city, were discharged from hospital on Tuesday, and two new cases, also in Maputo, were admitted. The number of people receiving medical care in the Covid-19 wards fell from 10 on Monday to eight on Tuesday - five in Maputo, two in Cabo Delgado and one in Gaza. None of these patients were in intensive care.

No further deaths from Covid-19 were reported on Tuesday, and so the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique remains 2,213.

There were also no further recoveries from the disease. Hence the total number of recoveries remains 225,626, which is 98.82 per cent of all cases of Covid-19 ever diagnosed in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 rose from 383 on Monday to 474 on Tuesday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Inhambane, 141; Gaza, 128; Maputo province, 52; Maputo city, 34; Cabo Delgado, 34; Nampula, 30; Sofala, 23; Tete, 14; Zambezia, 12; Niassa, five; and Manica, one.

The Ministry also reported that in the previous 24 hours a further 8,346 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. 14,544,152 people are now fully vaccinated against the disease. This is 95.7 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.