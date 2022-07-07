Mozambique: Third Round of Polio Vaccination Campaign Launched

Maputo — The Mozambican Health Ministry on Tuesday launched the third round in the national campaign of vaccination against polio.

Speaking in Maputo at the launch of the campaign, Health Minister Armindo Tiago said it is hoped to vaccinate about seven million children under five years of age in just four days. Seven million US dollars have been invested in this round of vaccination.

The decision to launch a national vaccination campaign was taken after two cases of wild polio were discovered earlier this year, one in Malawi, and one in the western Mozambican province of Tete.

"This national campaign seeks to ensure that all the children of our country are immunized", said Tiago. "Discovery of the wild form of the polio virus is a concern, and in itself it constitutes a public health emergency, which demands a coordinated response among various countries".

The vaccination campaign will take place door to door, in creches, in markets and in other places where large numbers of people gather. To attain the target, 65,000 health workers have been trained, including vaccinators, mobilisers, supervisors, coordinators, independent monitors, drivers, and those responsible for inputting data.

"We have the duty to run a successful campaign", said Tiago, calling for massive mobilization "so that the public agrees unreservedly to receive our teams into their homes, or to go to the nearest health centre to take the vaccine."

"It's very important that all parents and carers understand their responsibility and allow their children to take the vaccine", added Vicente Joaquim, the Secretary of State for Maputo City.