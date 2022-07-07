Mozambique: Third Round of Polio Vaccination Campaign Launched

6 July 2022
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican Health Ministry on Tuesday launched the third round in the national campaign of vaccination against polio.

Speaking in Maputo at the launch of the campaign, Health Minister Armindo Tiago said it is hoped to vaccinate about seven million children under five years of age in just four days. Seven million US dollars have been invested in this round of vaccination.

The decision to launch a national vaccination campaign was taken after two cases of wild polio were discovered earlier this year, one in Malawi, and one in the western Mozambican province of Tete.

"This national campaign seeks to ensure that all the children of our country are immunized", said Tiago. "Discovery of the wild form of the polio virus is a concern, and in itself it constitutes a public health emergency, which demands a coordinated response among various countries".

The vaccination campaign will take place door to door, in creches, in markets and in other places where large numbers of people gather. To attain the target, 65,000 health workers have been trained, including vaccinators, mobilisers, supervisors, coordinators, independent monitors, drivers, and those responsible for inputting data.

"We have the duty to run a successful campaign", said Tiago, calling for massive mobilization "so that the public agrees unreservedly to receive our teams into their homes, or to go to the nearest health centre to take the vaccine."

"It's very important that all parents and carers understand their responsibility and allow their children to take the vaccine", added Vicente Joaquim, the Secretary of State for Maputo City.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X