Liberia: Cummings - Weah and CDC Didn't Win Lofa

The Standard Bearer of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) Mr. Alexander B. Cummings has attributed the successful results of June 28, 2022, Senatorial By-election in Lofa County to the people of Lofa themselves, and not President Weah nor his governing CDC, as it is being claimed.

"President Weah and the CDC did not win in Lofa; the people of Lofa won themselves and not the CDC", Mr. Cummings noted here Tuesday, July 5, 2022, when he spoke from Europe via telephone.

He says President Weah knows very well that he has failed the Liberian people. And ruling CDC knows that the President and his friends have failed Liberians.

"President Weah and the CDC are right to be ashamed of their five (5) years of leadership of our country - 5 years of lies and stealing, and 5 years of a few government officials making themselves rich while Liberians have continued to suffer", the ANC leader laments.

Mr. Cummings, who is a harsh critic of the Weah administration, continues that after five of leadership under President Weah, the ruling CDC could not run or field a candidate in Lofa in its own name and on its own record.

"When one cannot stand on what one has done, one has to know that he or she has done nothing good enough on which to stand to run."

Mr. Cummings, who survived the disintegration of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) says the result of the by-election in Lofa is an important reminder to the opposition community.

He remains the lone head of the CPP after two constituent parties of the Collaboration - Unity Party and All Liberian Party jumped the boat and took him to court for alleged tampering but failed to prove their allegation and the State threw out the case.

He says the results of the poll send a clear message to all Liberians who desire change that together, they are stronger, adding "The Liberian people have shown us that they are more willing to trust us if we are together."

He recalls that in 2020, together and under the leadership of the CPP, the opposition won.

Mr. Cummings also notes that the CPP itself won six (6) senatorial seats during the midterm elections including Montserrado County, so-called stronghold of the ruling CDC stronghold of Montserrado supporting five other successful candidates.

He says at the time the ruling CDC fought and spent as much as they could but the opposition's victories could not be denied.

Cummings observes that both the Lofa by-election and previous senatorial polls held in 2020 clearly show that the people of Liberia are no longer interested in political strongholds.

"I think Liberians want their country released from the economic stranglehold caused mostly by corruption and mismanagement. Our people want jobs, foreign investments, better roads, better schools, and better hospitals" he underscores.

He says Liberians want wages and salaries of teachers, doctors, nurses, police and other security officers, civil servants and other workers in the country to increase just like the prices of food, transportation, gas and fuel are going up.

He promises to continue to keep the doors of the CPP wide open, saying "because we know that our country needs all of its citizens to work together to rescue it. to do this, as an opposition community, we need to put aside our personal grievances."

At the same time, Mr. Cummings extends an olive branch of peace and friendship to all opposition parties, other CPP stakeholders, and the broader Liberian opposition community while praying for reconciliation in the opposition Liberty Party.

He says President Weah can spend his time playing around and dancing, but it will not change the fact that lifting Liberia out of the Weah hole will require hard work and collective effort.

The National Elections Commission (NEC) last week declared government-backed candidate Cllr. Joseph K. Jallah as the winner of the Lofa County Senatorial by-election.

"With 100% of the polling places having been tallied, the commission hereby declares independent candidate Joseph Kpator Jallah as the winner of the June 28, 2022, senatorial by-election in Lofa County," said Madam Davidetta Browne-Lansanah, Chairperson of the NEC.

The by-election was held to fill a vacant seat that former Defense Minister Brownie Samukai could not be allowed to occupy following his election in 2020 due to his conviction in a criminal trial. Editing by Jonathan Browne

