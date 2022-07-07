Ghana: El-Wak Keep Fitclub Marks Republic Day With Health Walk

The El-wak Keep Fit Club in Accra last Saturday organized its annual Republic Day Walk to commemorate July 1 - Ghana's Republic Day.

The El-wak Keep Fit Club over the weekend held its annual Republic Day walk under the theme "Stay Healthy, Stay Wealthy".

The 8km walk attracted hundreds of participants from other Accra-based Keep Fit Clubs and the Winneba and Aflao Keep Fit Clubs from the Central and Volta regions, respectively.

It started from the El-Wak Sports Stadium and went through Kotobabi, Alajo, Nima, Maamobi and ended at the convening point, El-Wak.

They were joined by officers from the Ghana Prisons Service and the Ghana Police Service who ensured that the large numbers did not result in vehicular traffic.

Speaking to the media, Chairman of the planning committee, Dr Stephen Bani, expressed delight that the event had bounced back after suffering a two-year absence due to the coronavirus.

He said despite being scraped as an official holiday, Republic Day was still an important day in the country's history and it was therefore important to mark it with a walk to raise awareness on healthy lifestyle.

He encouraged the public to incorporate 30 minutes exercise into their daily routine or train at least once a week as it had been confirmed by health experts to boost fitness levels.