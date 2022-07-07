South Africa: Government Promises Arrests Over Enyobeni, but Still No Word On What Killed 21 Teens

6 July 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Hoseya Jubase, Tembile Sgqolana and Felix Dlangamandla

Police Minister Bheki Cele promised on Wednesday that arrests would follow after 21 teenagers died at an East London tavern on 26 June. On Sunday, bereaved families gathered outside the Enyobeni tavern to mourn the loss of their loved ones.

The Liquor Traders Association of South Africa has slammed the owners of the Enyobeni tavern in East London's Scenery Park, saying the deaths of 21 teenagers were completely unacceptable.

Association convener Lucky Ntimane said Enyobeni tavern was a noncompliant outlet that failed to take into consideration the wellbeing of the local community.

"We don't associate with any liquor trader who doesn't comply with licence regulations. What we have learnt from the incident is that compliance is more important than a need to make an extra buck at the expense of our people," said Ntimane.

He was speaking after a mass funeral was held at the Scenery Park Sport Stadium in East London on Wednesday. The funeral was attended by several dignitaries including President Cyril Ramaphosa and Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane.

Cause of deaths

The cause of the deaths is still being investigated.

Footage on social media showed hundreds of young people partying through the night at the tavern on...

