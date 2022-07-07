Somalia: Jubaland President Addresses State Parliament

The leader of Jubaland state Ahmed Madobe has delivered a speech at his state's parliament based in Kismayo city following a recent visit to Dhobley town.

In his speech, Madobe briefed the regional lawmakers on the drought situation and the mass displacement of the farmers and pastoralists in the rural areas.

He said millions in parts of Jubaland state are facing severe food insecurity and the current situation is worsening by the day due to a lack of intervention.

The president added that Somalia is hit by skyrocketing prices of food and fuel as well as economic recession due to the ongoing war in Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UN said more than 7 million Somalis are in dire need of food aid following fur years of failed rainy seasons. The country is on the brink of famine due to the growing crisis.