Somalia: Ambassador Meets With Serbian Minister of Interior

7 July 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Belgrade, Serbia --- Somali ambassador to Belgrade, Mohamed Abdullahi, has held talks with Serbia's Interior Minister, Aleksandar Vulin following a courtesy visit to the interior Ministry headquarters in Belgrade.

Amb. Abdullahi says he had a constructive meeting with Minister Vulin, discussing on ways to strengthen cooperation between Somalia and Serbia.

He says their meeting had focused on security cooperation and training in which he said is very important for both countries.

"The Serbian government has good relations with Somalia, that has a long history. Serbia has various priorities for us, including state-building and infrastructure," said in a statement released by Amb. Abdullahi.

The meeting between Amb. Abdullahi and Minister Vulin was concluded in an understanding and that the two countries to continue to work together, especially in the areas of strengthening the security sector in Somalia.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X