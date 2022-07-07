Gambia: Casamance - Migration Boat Sinks in Kafoutine

6 July 2022
The Point (Banjul)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad wishes to inform the general public that on Sunday 26th June 2022, a boat carrying migrants sank off the coast of Casamance, in south of Senegal on its way to Europe.

Latest information from our High Commission in Dakar indicates that the pirogue caught fire, causing the death of several people. Ninety two (92) survivors were rescued, including eight (8) Gambians, eight (8) Guineans, four (4) Nigerians, three (3) Bissau-Guineans and sixty nine (69) Senegalese.

The deceased include ten (10) Bissau-Guineans, two (2) Gambians, with the remaining being Senegalese.

The Government of The Gambia through its diplomatic Mission in Dakar, confirms that the search for the identities of the missing migrants is still ongoing and the Mission is in-touch with the Senegalese authorities.

The Ministry prays for God's infinite mercy and forgiveness on the souls of the departed and further prays that God grants the families the fortitude to bear the loss.

