Gambia: Ecobank Deputy Head of Commercial Banking Receives Banker's Award

The deputy head of commercial banking and head of public sector at Ecobank Gambia has been named the 'Employee of The Year' by Banker's Association of The Gambia.

Alagie Bai Ceesay received the award at 5th Annual Award Night organised by The Gambia Bankers Association (GBA) held at Sir Kairaba International Conference Centre.

The seasoned banker was conferred this prestigious award in recognition of his extensive knowledge and understanding of the banking industry The Gambia and beyond.

He is credited for his strong managerial skills, and practical experience in creating start up branch offices across the country within the evolution of Ecobank in The Gambia.

The GBA Annual Award Night is set aside to recognise the founding members of the association as well as recognise determined staff of the various banks operating in The Gambia.

Reacting to the award, Ceesay said the award was the result of the collective efforts by all staff at the bank, saying that was not a 'one man show but collective one'.

He was however, quick to thank the Gambia Bankers Association for the laudable move, further describing the award as long overdue in view of the fact that banking is a very demanding industry.

"A lot of time, effort and resources are spent in the industry. Therefore, coming up with such an initiative to recognise the effort of staff, means lot to us."

The award, he added, is a source of motivation an encouragement for bank staff to do more to meet the expectation of their customers by delivering quality service.

"With such a motivation package, it means all of us as bankers need to redouble up our efforts to make sure that a day like this someone will be awarded. So I must commend the Gambia Bankers Association for their foresight in initiating this annual award aimed at motivating and encouraging employees of the various banks."

Ceesay joined the bank in 2008, and served in various capacities. This is the fourth time he has received such a prestigious award in recognition of his hard work and dedication.