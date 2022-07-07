Gambia: Livestock Dealers Show Empathy!

The Islamic religion has called on all to show sympathy and empathy towards humanity.

In fact all other major religions preach similar messages.

However, such moral values are beginning to fade away, as if people these days are only after worldly gains.

Our society cannot progress if we continue to put individual interest above common interest.

What is happening in our local markets leaves much to be desired. Even though the world is reeling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and lately the Russo - Ukrainian war, the manner and way in which some of the businesses operate in the country needs a second thought.

Today, the price of livestock in the country has left tongues wagging. What businessmen are charging for a ram is beyond the earnings of average Gambians.

With our poor salaries and considering the economic situation of the country, the government should do more.

Just imagine, with other pressing family issues to sort out and having to fulfil your religious obligation, has put many families in a dire state.

Muslims will observe the holy fest of Eid Adha this weekend. Our religion requires one to slaughter either a ram, sheep, camel or even bull, depending on the depth of your pocket. It is an obligation that all Muslims aspire to fulfil.

Going round some selling points, one would be amazed with the pricing this year. The cheapest in the market for a ram is pegged D10,000 and above.

Average Gambians earn far below that price tag. So we have to exercise some form of empathy.

How can one expect a family man to a buy ram at such an exorbitant price when you have other pressing family needs to sort out.

Yes, we know that most of these livestock are imported from neighbouring countries. But that shouldn't be a reason to charge such prices. Ram dealers cannot justify the reason for escalating the price charge for these animals.

We have to be realistic here. In as much as I want to fulfil my religious obligation, one should be mindful of the economic situation right now.

It is high time the government encourages local dealers to go into large scale livestock production.

This sector is very crucial if the country is to make any headway in fulfilling the needs of the citizenry. If other countries can do it, why not us? The government only needs to take the lead and make a move.

We need to invest in our animal husbandry sector to help us realise our needs and boost our economy. We also call on livestock dealers to show some empathy towards their fellow human beings.