Gambia: WADR Holds Round-Table Discussion On Migration

The West Africa Democracy Radio (WADR) last Thursday organised a roundtable discussion on migration at a hotel in Kololi, West Coast Region.

Funded by German Federal Foreign office through its office in Dakar, the confab attracted government representatives, civil society organisations, media personnel, community radio stations, development partners and schools.

It was centered on migration in West Africa with particular focus on challenges and interventions in West Africa; Migration and Human Rights; risks of irregular migration and migrant smuggling as well as Women in Trafficking and Migration.

Present economic opportunities for Gambian youth, opportunities for voluntary returnees and reintegration programmes were also discussed by the National Youth Council rep.

It would be recalled that in 2018 WADR designed a five-year project on migration with the German Government.

The media project was meant for WADR and its partner radio stations in West Africa.

It aims to ensure production and dissemination of quality and relevant information on migration in eight West African countries.

The roundtable discussion also coincided with official round-up of the WADR project on migration.

Speaking at the event, Agnes Thomasi, manager for WADR Station, said WADR believes that working with its partner radio stations in the sub-region is helping to provide timely and quality information that would contribute to enhancing understanding for informed decisions and in effect contribute to reducing the occurrence and effects associated with irregular migration.

"I am happy to mention here that the training and coaching of our journalists and that of journalists of our partner radio stations has helped to enhance skills of these journalists leading to some of them winning awards. " she said.

He thanked the Federal government of Germany for funding the project and WADR's partners for helping in successful implementation of the project.

Muhammed M.S. Bah, President of The Gambia Press Union (GPU), commended WADR for organising such an important confab for stakeholders.

Bah acknowledged that migration is a huge challenge in West Africa and the continent at large, while citing trafficking, and irregular migration as major concerns in migration.

"Many young people have lost their lives through the irregular migration and some came back home but still left in devastating situations. It is therefore important to have such a discussion, in order to raise awareness of the causes, and challenges and chart the way forward on how to promote safe migration. " he said.

Manding Saidykhan, principal assistant secretary at the Ministry of Interior, also applauded WADR for organising the roundtable discussion, saying constant use of radio and television stations could truly help people to understand stories of migration in The Gambia.

"This will indeed make us appreciate the struggles faced by our brothers and sisters who continue to remain prone to such dangerous journeys," he said.

Subsequently, he said the Gambia government has affirmed its commitment to all existing international and national instruments, principles and standards related to migrants.

"The Gambia promotes and contributes to the protection of migrants' human, civil and economic rights; be it its national citizens abroad or foreign persons in The Gambian territory," he said.

Dr. Chipo Rushwaya, legal officer from Institute for Human Rights and Development in Africa (IHRDA), said under international law perspective, every person has right to migrate and all migrants are entitled to protection.

"Even if migrants are arrested they should be told the reasons for their arrest and detention. Their security should be guaranteed at all times," she noted.