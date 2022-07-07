Kenya: Tea Prices Rises Marginally As Russian Traders Show Support At Auction

7 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — The average price of tea sold at the Mombasa auction has increased marginally to USD 2.25(Sh265) from USD2.24 (Sh264) recorded during the previous sale.

East Africa Tea Trade Association (EATTA) Managing Director Edward Mudibo said that Russian traders, for the second consecutive week, continued to show some support at the auction lifting the earnings which had been on the decline in the past weeks.

Data from the EATTA shows that the total volume traded was 9,334,016 kilos, 132,232 kilos more than what was sold during the previous sale.

During a similar period a year ago, the total volume sold was 10,864,576 signaling a depressed harvest by farmers hit by poor weather.

EATTA said that" There was fairly good demand at irregular levels following quality for the 185,900 packages (12,206,159.00 kilos) available for sale. 141,620 packages (9,334,019 Kilos) were sold with 23.82% of packages remaining unsold."

"Egyptian Packers, Pakistan Packers, Yemen, and other Middle Eastern countries maintained useful interest while Sudan, Kazakhstan, and other CIS states showed more activity with Bazaar and UK active.

