Angola: Minister Wants Sustainable Management of Environment

Luanda — The Minister of Culture, Tourism and Environment, Filipe Zau, on Wednesday in Luanda defended the promotion of environmental sustainability, to mitigate the impact of environmental degradation and improve the quality of life of the population.

Speaking on the second day of the International Conference on Renewable Energy in Angola 2022, he said that the use of natural resources in a responsible way guarantees development and social wellbeing and that tourism should be part of that sustainable management.

The minister said that promoting environmental sustainability should also be seen as a way of ensuring a better quality of life for future generations.

"We should also think about tourism and develop the exercise of citizenship in changing daily practices in favour of environmental sustainability," he stressed.

Mr. Zau said that a project had been launched in Namibe province and on Mussulo island in Luanda, which aimed to desalinise water, as well as producing fuel from recycled plastics.

The international conference, which is on its final day, analysed issues such as, "Renewable energy projects off the grid and self-consumption," "Renewable energy projects connected to the grid," "Renewable energy projects off the grid and self-consumption," "Green hydrogen for energy transition.