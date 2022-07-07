Africa: Industry, Environment Ministers Review Preparations for COP27

6 July 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Trade and Industry Minister Nevine Gamea held an extensive discussion session with Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad to review the latest developments of UN Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP 27), which will be hosted by Egypt in November in Sharm El Sheikh.

Gamea said that Egypt's hosting of this summit represents a great opportunity to review the state's efforts to support the transition to a green economy in various productive and service sectors, reduce carbon emissions, confront global warming and climate changes, and achieve sustainability.

In the framework of the preparations for COP27, the Higher Committee to host the conference approved a special day for "reducing emissions" within the unofficial days of the conference, Fouad said.

