Rwanda: Rura, Enviroserve Rwanda Launch Competition to Boost E-Waste Collection

The Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) and Enviroserve Rwanda, together with partners of the Rwanda e-waste campaign, have launched a competition dubbed "Drop-off and Win" to boost the collection of old and end-life electronic and electrical equipment also known as e-waste.

According to the regulator, the campaign encourages the general public to drop off their e-waste and inspire others to do the same.

It is launched as part of an initiative to raise awareness about proper e-waste management in Rwanda, where anyone with e-waste can drop-off and win using Enviroserve's e-waste collection points.

The competition is open to everyone in Rwanda and targets residents living in the City of Kigali and Musanze District.

The Rwanda e-waste campaign and competition will run until mid-July. To enter the competition and be eligible to win prizes, participants are being asked to drop off old electronics at their nearest Enviroserve Rwanda collection point, take a picture of themselves dropping off, and post it on social media using the hashtags #GreenRwanda and #RecycleRevolution and tagging @EnviroserveRw on either Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Speaking about the campaign, Eng Deo Muvunyi, Acting Director-General of RURA said: "Rwanda has demonstrated a strong will to advance proper e-waste handling and create a regulatory framework that governs e-waste management and prevents hazardous chemical substances from polluting our environment and impacting people's health."

Olivier Mbera, Country General Manager of Enviroserve Rwanda said that e-waste is one of the fastest growing waste streams in the world and that if not properly disposed of, it poses significant threats to the air people breathe, and the lives of animals and plants because it contains toxic chemicals.

He added: "In Rwanda, between 10,000 tons and 15,000 tons of electronic waste are generated every year. However, less than 20 percent of that is being collected. That's why we call upon Rwandans to take part in this competition, play their role in increasing the collection rates and help build a greener and healthier future."

Participants can drop off their old and non-working equipment at Enviroserve.

Talking about the initiative, Mitwa Ng'ambi, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Rwanda said: "MTN Rwanda has introduced a number of initiatives that support the country's green growth journey and we are delighted to take part in this campaign and contribute to addressing the growing e-waste challenge. We are mindful of the impact that digital transformation could have on future generations, that's why we continue to explore opportunities and build partnerships to advance proper e-waste handling efforts."

According to the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), disposing of gadgets and devices improperly increases the chances of dangerous chemicals contaminating the soil, water bodies, and polluting the air.

Jean Dusenge, a resident of Kigali, finds it important to address e-waste, especially as technology is quickly advancing.

"People are always upgrading devices and I wonder where the old ones go! Electronic devices contain biohazard elements that affect the ecosystem once they are improperly dumped and let's not forget the fact that all electronic appliances are made of non-degradable components which affect the entire environment," he said.

He added: "My personal role would be to know how to properly dispose of those outdated devices and also when purchasing a device, think twice because you don't want to buy a device that you won't use for a long time. This will reduce unnecessary e-waste."

Melissa Benihirwe, a resident in Musanze District, says the challenge of e-waste is mostly influenced by people who don't know how to properly dispose of them hence keep them at home or give them to children.

She added: "The role I can play is to take all electronic or electrical waste to a collection point and to tell people who have them at home to separate them from other kinds of waste instead of just keeping them for no reason."

Participants in the Rwanda e-waste campaign and competition can also book a collection online by contacting Enviroserve at 0782297474 or visiting www.enviroserve.rw/collection.

They stand a chance to win prizes including airtime and data from campaign partner MTN Rwanda. Additionally, three lucky winners will each win a refurbished laptop from Enviroserve Rwanda at the end of the campaign.

