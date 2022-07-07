South Africa: MEC Mireille Wenger Congratulates Two Western Cape Restaurants Ranked in Top 100 in the World for 2022

press release

I am so proud that two South African restaurants, both from the Western Cape, have made it into the top 100 list of restaurants in the world for 2022.

They are:

In 56th position, La Colombe, in Cape Town; and

In 90th position, Wolfgat, in Paternoster.

The ranking is done by the prestigious The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2022, where the restaurants in the category 51 to 100 were announced today. This is ahead of the top 50 being revealed on 18 July.

I extend my congratulations to the teams at these two restaurants, and I thank them for providing yet another world-class selling point for our beautiful destination.

Our top priority in the Western Cape is to grow the economy and create jobs and we are working hard to not only sustain our tourism recovery, but to far exceed our 2019 visitor numbers. Successes on the world stage, like this achievement, will help us do just this.

