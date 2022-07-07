Senegal/Liberia: President Weah Off to Senegal for IDA Heads of State Summit

6 July 2022
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, departed the country today, Wednesday, July 6, 2022 for the Republic of Senegal to participate in the International Development Association (IDA) for Africa Heads of State Summit.

The President will join other heads of state from the African Continent for the Summit which gets underway Thursday, July 7, 2022.

The IDA, a member of the World Bank Group hosting the Summit, focuses on a robust and resilient recovery for African countries in economic transformation; agriculture, livestock, and food security.

Other areas of IDAA focus are human capital development, digital and technological innovations as well as energy transition.

The organization also recognizes climate change, COVID-19, growing levels of food insecurity and the ongoing war in Ukraine as multiple crises impacting African countries.

While the President is away, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Hon. Nathaniel Farlo McGill, will act as Chair of the Cabinet in close consultation with the Vice President and via mobile phone contact with the President.

