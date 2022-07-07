Namibia: Former Brave Warriors Player Arrested for Stock Theft

7 July 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Puyeipawa Nakashole

THE Namibian Police arrested a former Brave Warriors player on Tuesday after he was allegedly caught with a full beef carcass at Dordabis.

Confirming the arrest on Tuesday morning, Khomas police spokesperson Silas Shipandeni said: "While members [of police] were on patrol, they came across a white Hyundai with a full carcass of cattle meat (in it)."

The driver was arrested on the scene.

"Preliminary investigations led to the arrest of four other suspects, who are employees at farm Brack, where the cattle was allegedly stolen," he added.

Investigations further revealed that the vehicle in question belongs to a police officer from the VIP Directorate.

"The cow is a brahman valued at N$15 000. The whole carcass was recovered and five suspects are arrested and charged, including the 40-year-old driver, who happens to be a former Brave Warriors and African Stars player," Shipandeni said.

The suspects will appear in Katutura Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X