Namibia: Former Brave Warriors Player Arrested for Stock Theft

THE Namibian Police arrested a former Brave Warriors player on Tuesday after he was allegedly caught with a full beef carcass at Dordabis.

Confirming the arrest on Tuesday morning, Khomas police spokesperson Silas Shipandeni said: "While members [of police] were on patrol, they came across a white Hyundai with a full carcass of cattle meat (in it)."

The driver was arrested on the scene.

"Preliminary investigations led to the arrest of four other suspects, who are employees at farm Brack, where the cattle was allegedly stolen," he added.

Investigations further revealed that the vehicle in question belongs to a police officer from the VIP Directorate.

"The cow is a brahman valued at N$15 000. The whole carcass was recovered and five suspects are arrested and charged, including the 40-year-old driver, who happens to be a former Brave Warriors and African Stars player," Shipandeni said.

The suspects will appear in Katutura Magistrate's Court on Friday.