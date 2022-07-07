Zimbabwe: Former VP Mohadi's Daughter Appointed ZEC Commissioner

7 July 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Staff Reporter

Former Vice President Kembo Mohadi's daughter Abigail Ambrose has been appointed and sworn in as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner, in a move opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has described as unconstitutional.

The appointment of Abigail, who is Mohadi's daughter from ex-wife Tambudzani has raised questions around the election management body's independence.

Meet Incoming ZEC Com Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose , an Accountant by profession. Also passionately involved in philanthropic work #ZECCommissioners pic.twitter.com/2euQCUuKQ0

-- ZEC (@ZECzim) July 7, 2022

Despite having resigned from government, Mohadi is still Zanu PF vice president.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the appointment should be reversed.

"This unconstitutional appointment calls into serious question the credibility of ZEC.

"The Constitution explicitly requires ZEC to be independent and non-partisan. This flagrant appearance of bias violates the constitutional imperative. The appointment must be rescinded forthwith," said Mahere.

Abigail's is married to Malcom Ambrose. They got married in 2014 at a plush wedding that saw top Zanu PF officials in attendance showering praises on and the husband.

Human rights lawyer Obey Shava said the move did not inspire confidence in the commission.

"The appointment of Mohadi's daughter as a ZEC commissioner goes to the root of its intergrity as an independent commission. This move has deprived ZEC of any good repute. It does not inspire confidence that would supervise any free and fair electoral processes," said Shava.

The appointment of Mohadi's daughter as a ZEC commissioner goes to the root of its integrity as an independent commission. This move has deprived ZEC of any good repute. It doesn't inspire confidence that it would supervise any free & fair electoral processes . pic.twitter.com/MTTYB7UqVH

-- @obeyshava1 (@obeyshava1) July 7, 2022

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X