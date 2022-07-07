Namibia: Kenya, Namibia Vie for World Cup Berth

7 July 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)

NAMIBIA and Kenya will contest the Rugby Africa Cup final on Sunday after both nations came through Wednesday's semi-finals relatively unscathed.

Kenya secured their place in the final after edging Algeria 36-33 in a pulsating semi-final clash in Marseille, while Namibia comfortably saw off Zimbabwe 34-19 in Aix-en-Provence, France, despite being down one man for the last 10 minutes.

The winner of Sunday's final will take their place in Pool A at next year's Rugby World Cup in France, alongside the hosts, New Zealand, Italy and Uruguay.

The Welwitschias are chasing a seventh successive global tournament appearance versus Kenya's bid for a maiden qualification.

Meanwhile, the Sables of Zimbabwe and the Lion Cubs of Algeria will battle for the consolation third-place playoff prize, where they will be hoping to finish the tournament on a high after yet another failed attempt at qualifying for the Rugby World Cup.

