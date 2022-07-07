Egypt: Cairo Hosts African Handball Nations Championship, With Participation of Morocco

7 July 2022
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Cairo — The Egyptian capital, Cairo, will host from July 11 to 18 the African Handball Nations Championship with the participation of 14 countries, including Morocco.

The qualified teams were drawn into four groups (two groups of four and two groups of three). Morocco is in group A with Egypt, the host country, and Cameroon.

Group B consists of Gabon, Algeria, Guinea, and Kenya, while Group C includes the teams of Tunisia, Cape Verde and Nigeria.

Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal and Zambia form the group D.

The Moroccan team will begin the preliminary round of the competition against Cameroon on July 12 before facing the Egyptian squad a day after.

After the preliminary round, the top two teams from each group will advance to the main round: quarterfinals (July 15), semifinals (July 16) and the final (July 18).

The top five teams in the overall standings will qualify directly for the 2023 World Championship (Poland and Sweden).

The Egyptian team won the 2020 edition of the championship after beating Tunisia in the final (27-23).

