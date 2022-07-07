Mozambique: Truckers Block Mozambique-South Africa Motorway

7 July 2022
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Truckers from South Africa on Wednesday morning blocked the motorway between South Africa and Mozambique, on the South African side of the border, in the latest protest against rising fuel prices.

The regional operations manager of the company Hi-Tech Security Nelspruit, Callum MacPherson, in a report with the Bloomberg agency, explained that the N4 motorway was blocked by a long line of trucks.

"Police in Mbombela tried in vain to remove the trucks, moments after drivers had parked their trucks and left with their keys", South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesman, Selvy Mohlala, said by phone, adding that "police tried to redirect traffic to other areas where there is no record of protests yet."

These disturbances came two days after operators of minibuses, colloquially known as chapas, in Maputo stopped their activities in protest at the fuel price increases.

The South African police shifted the blame for Wednesday's disturbances onto minibus-taxi drivers. Mohlala said it was these drivers who had instigated the blocking of main roads.

"They're the ones who are responsible for the paralysis", he said, "but they used the trucks to communicate their claims. The taxi-drivers had supposedly forced the truckers to use their vehicles to block the roads.

The South African police made 15 arrests, accusing the suspects of public violence and assault.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X