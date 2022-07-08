South Africa: SA's Sandfish Are On the Brink of Extinction but Farmers Are Stepping in to Help Rescue Them

7 July 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Cecilia Cerrilla and Charles L Griffiths

Decades of predation by introduced non-native fishes, the construction of dams that block upstream spawning migrations, thirsty alien plants, and the excessive withdrawal of water to supply agriculture are among factors contributing to the rapid decline of sandfish ranges.

Sandfish are migratory freshwater fish found only in South Africa that can grow to over half a metre in length. They sport a pronounced downturned mouth which is used to graze algae off rocks and to grub in mud and sand on the stream bed.

As one of the largest grazers in South Africa's Doring River system, sandfish keep the rivers clean and the food web balanced. They also act as an umbrella species -- protecting them indirectly protects river ecosystems and other species that inhabit them. That's by virtue of their migratory life cycle: sandfish move over long distances of river at different life stages. To thrive, they need healthy, connected rivers that hold water year-round and don't harbour alien species.

Unfortunately, their migratory life cycle also makes them particularly vulnerable to human-linked impacts. Sandfish were once abundant and widespread across the Olifants and Doring River systems, but have recently disappeared from the Olifants. Their numbers in the Doring are...

