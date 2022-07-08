Kenya: Chebukati Dismisses Azimio Poll Rigging Claims

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has allayed fears by the Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya that the elections will be rigged.

During a stakeholders meeting with Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) on Thursday, the IEBC Chairman emphasized that there will be no extra ballot papers printed to occasion rigging in the highly contested poll.

Chebukati was responding to allegations raised by Azimio's flag bearer Raila Odinga who alleged a plot to rig in favor of Deputy President William Ruto.

"We are committed to ensure we have a transparent process. We are committed to give Kenyans free and fair election.We are telling Kenyans not to fear," he said.

Chebukati stated that the commission will not print any extra ballot papers saying they have only procured 22.1 Million ballot papers which is the number or registered voters.

"There are no ballot papers from Uganda or anywhere else. Don't accept individuals to lie to you. All ballot papers are serialized we are only printing ballot papers to the tune of 22,120,258 M which is the number of registered voter per every elective seat," Chebukati noted.

The poll commission insisted that the election will be tamper proof as the ballot papers have security features which include serial numbers and be specified to a polling station.

"There is no additional ballot paper we know very well that there is no 100 percent voter turn out.If there is any spoilt vote it will be accommodated within that number," Chebukati noted.

Azimio Secretary General Junet Mohamed had called on speedy investigations by the relevant agencies on linkage between Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula's and Inform Lykos.

The Suna East MP further urged Chebukati to come out clean on the issue of conflict of interest on the ballot paper printing tender.

"This is not a matter that can be taken lightly. This tender was cancelled by Public Procurement Oversight Authority before the court squashed the decision. Chebukati we know you bungled the 2017 general elections," Mohammed stated.

Chebukati however distanced himself from the allegation against him saying tendering issues are managerial issues delinking himself from claims that he was holed in meeting with Wetangula to solicit the tender.

"The commissioners and myself are not involved in the tendering process. As a commission we know its election time and we are bound to misinformation," he said.

The first batch of ballot papers has arrived in the country ahead of the August elections which is set to be received by Chebukati alongside IEBC commissioners.

"We are receiving the first batch of ballot papers they are arriving in the country at the airport. All ballot papers will come through JKIA ," he stated during a stakeholders meeting with Kenya Private Sector Alliance.