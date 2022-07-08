South Africa: Eleven Days Without Water - Load Shedding in Eastern Cape Wrecks Middelburg Borehole Pumps

6 July 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

The people of Midros in Middelburg in the Eastern Cape have been without water for 11 days after crucial borehole pumps burnt out during load shedding on 25 June. It has taken the municipality until now to have some of the pumps fixed.

After close to two weeks of water outages caused by a load shedding-related burnout of borehole pumps, the Midros community in Middelburg began getting water out of their taps on Wednesday -- 11 days after a bout of nationwide power cuts.

The water services authority for the area is the Chris Hani Municipality -- an entity that received a rating of 35.6% for its handling of the region's drinking water in the Blue Drop Report published earlier this year.

The MEC for Cooperative Governance, Xolile Nqatha, told the provincial legislature earlier this year that only 50% of demand in the town can be met by the boreholes. Coupled with load shedding, this led to a catastrophic water failure that lasted almost two weeks.

Bulelwa Ganyaza, from the Chris Hani District Municipality, confirmed that "constant electricity outages" in the area had caused four water pumps to burn out.

This left four boreholes in the area -- Matjieskloof (two...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X