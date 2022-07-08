South Africa: Waste Is One of Joburg's Biggest Environmental Challenges, Says Councillor

analysis

Rapid urbanisation has contributed a vast amount to the city's growing waste problem. As the city expands, so does waste, while space for landfills shrinks. Councillor Michael Sun spoke to Daily Maverick about the city's response to its waste management problem.

As the City of Johannesburg tries to cope with rapid urbanisation and development, one of the biggest threats this poses to the city's environment is waste, Councillor Michael Sun, MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services, told Daily Maverick.

Annually, the city generates about 1.4 million tonnes of domestic waste alone. Pikitup, the city's waste collection and disposal service, collects about 6,000 tonnes of waste a day from formal and informal areas, as well as businesses.

"I think one of the biggest threats must be the waste... created within the city of Johannesburg. That's one thing that we have not given a lot of focus. That is not to say that we haven't been working on that," Sun said.

Sun said the city was experiencing rapid urbanisation with about 3,000 to 5,000 new residents every month. Johannesburg has a population of about six million. As this number expands, so does waste generation while waste management capacity and space to dispose...