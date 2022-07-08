South Africa: Suspended Public Protector Legal Action Hits End of the Road Just As Impeachment Hearings Kick Off

7 July 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

The parliamentary impeachment inquiry against suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, including public hearings scheduled from next week, now unfolds without the cloud of legal proceedings because these have been withdrawn by the acting incumbent.

In a twist that effectively draws the line under R67-million already spent by suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on a swathe of legal challenges to fight the impeachment proceedings and suspension, acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has put an end to legal proceedings in the name of the Chapter 9 institution.

Mkhwebane spent a total of R67,122,771 on legal costs fighting off a parliamentary impeachment inquiry and presidential suspension over the past two years - R38,878,530 in the 2020/21 financial year and R28,244,241 in 2021/22 - according to a parliamentary reply to DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach dated 31 Mary 2022.

The acting Public Protector - in a letter dated 6 July to the Western Cape High Court, Parliament's presiding officers, and others - gives notice of withdrawing the further legal action and appeal that was initiated by Mkhwebane when on 10 June she - again - failed in her bid to interdict both Parliament's S194 impeachment inquiry and President Cyril Ramaphosa's suspension.

"... Seanego Attorneys Inc...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X