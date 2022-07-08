South Africa: Ground-Breaking Judgment Opens the Door for Law Reform On Apartheid-Era Family Property Rights

analysis

A recent Gauteng High Court judgment in a family contest over the rights to a township 'family house' paves the way for reform of tenure and ownership of apartheid-era housing.

The recent judgment in Shomang v Motsose and Others ("Shomang") penned by Acting Judge Elmien du Plessis provides ground-breaking insights for potential law reform with regard to property rights and transmission of property.

The case, heard in the Gauteng High Court on 24 May, concerns tenure to a property in an old Gauteng township that was converted from a permit issued in the early 1960s to title in the 1990s. The applicant is a direct descendant (traced according to African descent) of the original permit holder, her grandfather.

The property was labelled a "family house", according to the practices of the time, and she expected to continue to be the holder of the family right when the tenure got "upgraded" over time.

"Family house" was and still is a term denoting a widely practised right to property in Gauteng's older townships. It has long historical roots in apartheid urban tenure predating the extension of leasehold and ownership rights for black people, but continues to have strong traction with title.

In...