South Africa: One Year After One of the Country's Darkest Eight Days

analysis

It was eight days of unprecedented looting and arson, which started on the night of 8 July 2021. Once the smoke subsided, at least 281 dead bodies counted and the trauma settled, the South African fiscus R50-billion poorer and the event was named as one of the contributory factors to the shrinking of the economy by 1.5%.

According to testimony given by KZN police chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) probe into the unrest, 281 people died in the province as a result of the unrest. The vast majority of these deaths were looters, crushed in stampedes while trying to steal goods, or killed by other looters while fighting over stolen goods.

Sporadic unrest began on the night of 8 July, just hours after former president Jacob Zuma was jailed in Estcourt for contempt of court. Prior to this, hundreds of Zuma's supporters had gathered at his Nkandla homestead -- in open defiance of Level 4 lockdown regulations -- to "defend" him from being arrested. Even at that stage, many of the supporters in the crowd were armed and drunk, with some openly telling media that "blood will flow" if police tried to arrest Zuma....